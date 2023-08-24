FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jefferson Pointe’s website announced Thursday that a new restaurant will enter the shopping district.

Pita Way a Mediterranean grill will make its Fort Wayne debut in the Jefferson Point shopping mall. Getting its start in Clarkston, MI in 2010, Pita Way’s goal has been to serve delicious, convenient, and healthy meals that give communities a taste of the Mediterranean region.

The Jefferson Pointe team has yet to announce an official opening date. Still, Pita Way’s website revealed the restaurant’s location, which will be going into the previous Chipotle location which moved out earlier this year.