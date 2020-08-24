Jay County authorities seeking suspect in woman’s slaying

DUNKIRK, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County authorities are searching for a suspect in the slaying of a Dunkirk woman. According to the the Jay County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the body of 47-year-old Shanna Jones in her home Saturday.

The deputies responded to 10402 West 400 South, Dunkirk, Indiana for a welfare check on Jones. Preliminary indications are that Jones was shot to death.

On Sunday, authorities were searching for a person of interest named Cory Jones, who lived at the same address. He is 43-years-old and believed to be armed and dangerous.

As the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police investigate the incident, anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Jay County Sheriff’s Department.