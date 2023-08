FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Join in the fun at the Summer Music Series!

Jam out at Union Street Market, (1620 Broadway) on August 12 or August 25 … or both!

There is no cost to attend, it is a wheelchair-accessible event. All ages are welcome for this family-friendly event.

On Saturday, August 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. enjoy Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra (Funk/Hip-Hop/Soul).

On Friday, August 25th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Unlikely Alibi (Reggae/Ska/Rock/Soul)