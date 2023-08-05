FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday night is the last time to visit the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s two-day downtown musical festival.

From 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, enjoy diverse music from local and regional artists

Saturday features Blues, Americana and Folk styles; with Mississippi Heat, Debutants, Grace Theisen & the Rebel Elves with G-Money Band, Rosalind & the Way, Phil’s Family Lizard and A Picker & a Grinner.

Tickets are available online at here for Saturday which are $20.

Conservatory members are admitted for free.