The mental health system is fragmented, complicated and has been so since the 1980s when de-institutionalization occurred without the funding to replace it.

That said, Chuck Clark, president of the Parkview Behavioral Institute and CEO of Park Center, sees hope for those afflicted with mental illness and their families with a new statewide initiative that began with the roll-out of the federally-funded 988 program.

Essentially 911 for people on the brink, state and local officials hope 988 will be a triage for suicide and mental illness. It will provide hospitalization where needed, treatment, and in some cases, help in a phone call. The 988 program is seen as a way to keep jail populations down and people better served.

Clark spoke at the Allen County Commissioners’ weekly legislative meeting on invitation as part of the commissioner’s weekly jail update. The county is in the process of building a new jail that would include a mental health facility, something on the order of what Marion County has done.

Stumbling block has been money for mental health

With at least 44% of inmates with mental health issues, jails have essentially become mental health institutions, say Clark and others. However, it’s coordinating treatment and paying for it that have been so difficult in the decades since President John F. Kennedy moved to close mental health institutions in the 1960s and steer money toward other options.

Wholesale closing of institutions in the 1980s left communities and jails on their own without the promised funding. With community and legislative resolve, the problem is being tackled, says Clark, who spoke to WANE 15 after the meeting.

Interview with Chuck Clark, PBH president and Park Center CEO

WANE 15: What roles do Parkview Behavioral Health and Park Center play in local mental health?

Clark: “Parkview Behavioral Health (PBH), as it’s referred to, is an 89-bed, inpatient facility. Overall, PBH has 124 beds.”

“The only place where we directly take people from the jail is at Park Center, which is a substance use disorder program, 30-day residential facility. At PBH on Beacon Street, most of those people come through the emergency department or come through a professional referral.”

Police officers take people to Parkview Randallia ER

“More than 2,000 people per year come to Parkview Randallia’s emergency department, brought there by police officers for a psychiatric evaluation. Officers determine that rather than arresting that individual, they feel that that would be better for that individual to have a psychiatric evaluation.”

“When an officer does bring somebody to the ER for a psychiatric evaluation, we have assessors go through that, speak with a psychiatrist around whether an admission to the hospital is needed. If that individual doesn’t want to be admitted but the physician believes they should be admitted, then there’s a decision that has to be made – are they a danger to themselves or others? So the doctor could determine to do a 72-hour detention.”

“If they do not meet that criteria but are still in need of inpatient hospitalization care, it is really the individual or patient’s choice to follow up with that care or not. They may just choose to leave the emergency department. I know that is frustrating to officers because they believe they’ brought this person for help and that individual didn’t seek help.”

People have rights and that’s always a choice and the exception to that is if a physician believes they’re such a danger to themselves or others that they need to be hospitalized, Clark said.

WANE 15: How will the federally-created 988 program make mental health treatment better?

Clark: “In a mental health system that has been very fragmented, often people don’t know what to do when they have a loved one struggling. And so the only thing they know to do is to take somebody to the emergency department which is not always ideally suited to deal with people with psychiatric issues.

“So instead, what we’re moving towards is 988, 911 for mental health. It really allows someone to make one phone call, to talk to someone around what do I do whether I’m in a crisis, whether I’m feeling some mild depression or maybe I’m just down now. Or maybe I have a loved one in an acute crisis. What do I do?”

“This has been done in other places of the country, the 988, and actually 80% of the calls are actually resolved on the phone or somebody doesn’t have to go to the hospital. And then they can set up care for them at another site on another day.”

WANE 15: Where are we now with 988?

Clark: On the 988 rollout, most of the regional providers have been identified, but implementation is ongoing, Clark said.

“In any situation, the earlier you intervene, the better. That means “the more you make it to kind of push the easy button to get help, to talk to a professional, to help guide you or your loved one through the system.”

It’s complicated – the system – and so many types of providers and so much stigma around mental illness. For many people there’s a reluctance to talk about it.

WANE 15: Where are we with future mental health services in the jail?

Clark: “One of the great barriers today about doing services in the jail, there’s no way to be reimbursed for that. And in a system of community mental health that’s already stretched on resources, to put significant resources in the jail without any reimbursement makes it even more difficult.”

Look for Community Behavioral Health Clinics

The state is hoping to move to certify community behavioral health clinics and that would be more like federally-qualified community mental health centers and that’ll change our funding so that we will be able to put services into the jail, expand what we do in the whole criminal justice system and actually receive reimbursement for that.

Clark says the word “clinic” makes it confusing, but if you’re a licensed CCBHC – certified community behavioral health clinic, that indicates certain standards for access and services have been met and there is an associative mobile intervention team.

“It creates a lot of standardization and a lot of your key customers or stakeholders that you serve is the criminal justice system and working with people inside the criminal justice system.”

So what’s the problem with mental health meds at the jail?

WANE 15: If there’s medical care at the jail, what’s the problem? Why aren’t inmates being treated and getting their medications?

Clark: “I think that there is a Medicaid formulary, which if you think about it people who have a serious mental illness and are on particular medications out in the community, let’s say they get off of those medications, quit taking them, get into some complications and end up at the jail. The formulary inside the jail is very narrow and often they’re not able to get those medications that they did on the outside. And so that has an impact on their care.”

WANE 15: Why is that?

Clark: “Cost.” Clark said he wouldn’t name any particular drugs and instead wanted to defer to a psychiatrist.

Note: The medical provider at the Allen County Jail is Carmel-based Quality Care Control, Inc., a for profit company that has contracts with more than 75 half the jails in the state.

Lisa Scroggins, CEO of Quality Correctional Care and medical provide to the Allen County Jail, says Medicaid shouldn’t end during incarceration.

QCC relies on medications that don’t require a second opinion, Scroggins told WANE 15 Friday.

“Indiana law allows for therapeutic substitutions to be made to save on county taxpayers, but never impacts care. A formulary is a common practice. When the nurse enters the order, it’s routed to medical director and if it’s non-formulary, he has to sign on this,” Scroggins said.

Some cheaper medications are more easily sourced once an inmate leaves the jail and will help the offender stay clean. The real problem is that offenders lose their Medicaid coverage once they’re jailed and once they are outside again, it can take up to 30 days for benefits to resume, Scroggins said.

Medicaid benefits shouldn’t end with incarceration

“If we really want to reduce recidivism in the jails, why are someone’s benefits taken away when they enter jail if they are pre-trial detainees and they’re innocent until proven guilty?” Scroggins said. She mentioned it’s part of her “soapbox” that Medicaid benefits should continue for continuity of care.

“If someone can afford bond, they don’t lose their benefits,” Scroggins said. “If they’re in jail for more than 30 days, they lose their benefits. We’re just creating difficulties for a very vulnerable segment of population.”

In defense of her company, often criticized by inmates and their families, Scroggins says QCC started a non-profit Q360 Health Care Alliance that is now in about 50 counties and a mobile dental service that will offer an array of dental and preventative care services.

“Some people haven’t had their teeth cleaned in 30 years,” Scroggins said.