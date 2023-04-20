WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that nearly $50 million in funding will go toward 11 jails in Ohio, including one in Williams County.

The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) will receive more than $4.6 million in funding for security upgrades and a new operations center for staff members.

The security upgrades will include secure cell doors in a unit of the jail that houses high-security inmates.

“It’s critical that our jails are safe and secure, but it’s also important that our jail environments can influence positive change and put inmates on a good path upon release,” Gov. DeWine said.

The CCNO serves five counties in Ohio, including Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

Officials said the funding will provide roughly 82% of the cost for the project.