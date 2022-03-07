INDIANAPOLIS – Jack Doyle went out the way he came in: quietly.

There was no See ya, thanks for the memories press conference.

There was no Look at me! video post on social media.

It was Jack Doyle, the local kid who realized his dream, remaining in character – unassuming to the end – and informing the Indianapolis Colts what had long been speculated: he was retiring after nine seasons as their popular, blue-collar tight end.

The Cathedral High School product, who epitomized everything the franchise insists it stands for, let a heartfelt statement through the team do his talking.

“Getting the chance to play nine seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true,’’ Doyle said. “It is something that is hard to describe.

“I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.’’

He mentioned taking pride in approaching his football business in the proper manner, being there for his teammates for nine seasons and 131 regular-season games and the commitment it took.

“At this time,’’ said Doyle, 31, “my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make.’’

Now, his entire focus goes to his wife, Casie, and sons Ronan and Henry.

“I look forward to spending my future years in Indianapolis raising my family and supporting this community in the same way it has supported me,’’ Doyle said.

In the beginning, there was no reason to expect Doyle having the opportunity to fulfill that childhood dream. He signed with Tennessee in 2013 as an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky. When rosters were cut to 53 that season, Doyle anticipated being signed to the Titans’ practice squad.

Then, everything changed. The course of Doyle’s life changed when his hometown Colts claimed him.

Initially, he simply was “trying to earn a roster spot.’’

He achieved that, and became a fixture in the tight end room. He even out-lasted a pair of 2012 high draft picks: second-rounder Coby Fleener and third-rounder Dwayne Allen.

Doyle’s future with the Colts seemed to hang in the balance after the 2016 season when Chris Ballard was hired as general manager to replace Ryan Grigson. He was an unrestricted free agent.

One of Ballard’s first significant personnel moves: signing Doyle to a three-year, $19 million contract.

“I was thankful he wanted me back, thankful to be here,’’ Doyle said at the time. “It’s definitely cool. Thinking about starting back in ’13. I try not to think about it too much, but it’s been a fun journey and excite to see where it’s going to go.’’

It developed into a workmanlike career during which Doyle established himself as an undeniable leader in the locker room and a reliable tight end on the field. He exits the NFL with an impressive resume: two Pro Bowl selections, 295 receptions, 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns. Doyle’s receptions rank third in franchise history for a tight end, trailing only Dallas Clark (427) and Hall of Famer John Mackey (320).

He managed 29 receptions, 302 yards and three TDs in 17 games last season, and gave strong indication it would be his final season.

“I’ve just been banged up,’’ Doyle said. “It’s been tough. Tough on my body, tough on me just in general. It’s tough to play football and it’s tough to get out there every week.

“It’s kind of taken a toll.’’

Praise flowed freely from the Colts’ Indiana Farm Bureau complex.

Owner Jim Irsay: “Simply put, Jack was one of the most well-liked players in our locker room. We’ll miss his presence in our building and watching him perform on Sundays, but we congratulate him on a fantastic career.’’

Ballard: “After I was hired in 2017, one of the first roster moves we made was re-signing Jack Doyle. It was very apparent what type of player and leader he was and the impact he made as a teammate. He is a player we wanted our rookies to emulate.’’

Coach Frank Reich: “Jack is a consummate pro in every sense, and it was a privilege to serve as his coach. His contributions on the field are obvious, but he made just as much of an impact off the field. Jack’s value to this organization will be hard to replace.’’

