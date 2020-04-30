Ivy Tech to host virtual job fair

Ivy Tech Community College campuses in northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne/Warsaw, South Bend/Elkhart and Valparaiso, are hosting a collaborative Northern Indiana Virtual Career Fair on May 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

The career fair is designed to connect Ivy Tech students and community members to northern Indiana employers with hiring needs. Attendees will join the fair virtually and will be able to speak with representatives from the Technology, Health Care, Business and Public Services fields.

Employers in attendance will include AmeriCorps, Beacon Health System, Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center, Meridian Health Services, mthree, Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, Inc., Premier Hospice and Saint Joseph Health System.

Register for this virtual event at careereco.com/events/IvyTechNorthern Questions? Contact Joyce Baker at jbaker86@ivytech.edu or Tara Kuhmichel at tkuhmichel@ivytech.edu.

The event is fair is free and open to the public.