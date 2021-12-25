IUPUI student brings season of giving to women’s shelter

(CBS Newspath) – Christmas came early at the Salvation Army’s Ruth Lilly Women & Children’s Center.

‘Operation Blessing Bags’ provides residents of the Indianapolis shelter with toiletries, blankets, toys and more.

It was all made possible by IUPUI student Derek Mount.

“There are people who have nothing and that’s a reality check,” he said.

Mount was inspired to raise money for the blessing bags after going through a difficult year brought on by the pandemic. He rallied fellow students and friends to help out, raising enough money to fill 200 bags.

“I want to help people,” Mount said. “I want to show people the love of Jesus.”

The shelter aids women fleeing domestic violence, human trafficking, experiencing homelessness, and more.

“They came into a room with just a bed and dresser but now they have this blessing bag,” said Director Pamela Fleck

“They were so excited, and the parents were so excited, because there’s not just things for the kids to do, it’s things they need,” said family advocate Stephanie Pate.

The 111-bed shelter is at full capacity. Find out how to give back on the website.