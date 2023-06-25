INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — A winning Powerball® ticket with Power Play® worth $150,000 is set to expire on Thursday, June 29.

The ticket was purchased in December of 2022 at Speedway #6688 (9299 Broadway in Merrillville).

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, are 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11 and Power Play of 3X. The ticket matched four of the five white balls.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on June 29, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.