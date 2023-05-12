FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) National Travel and Tourism week is winding down so WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the top tourist attractions in Fort Wayne. Yelp used the following methodology to compile the list:

This is an all-time list of the top tourist attractions in Fort Wayne, IN according to Yelp. We identified businesses across the active, arts, local flavor, tours, shopping, landmarks, libraries and restaurants categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of May 11, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 11, 2023.