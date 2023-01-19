(WANE) January 19 is National Popcorn Day so we’ve compiled some facts regarding the popular snack food as compiled by The Popcorn Board.

Americans consume about 14 billion* quarts of popcorn a year. That’s 43 quarts per man, woman, and child.

Indiana is among the top popcorn producing states

Popcorn kernels can pop as high as 3 feet up in the air

There are four kinds of corn; popcorn, field corn, sweet corn, and flint corn. However only popcorn pops

Fall is the peak period for popcorn sales for home consumption

Because popcorn and movies go hand in hand, theaters across the country will have special popcorn promotions on Thursday. Visit popcornday2023.com for details.