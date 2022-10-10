NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The cost of care is complicated, between being expensive for families and expensive for the daycare to stay open. A battle that families have been fighting for years. In Noble County, a proposed program could change the way the system works.

Jenna Anderson, with the Early Childhood Coalition Noble Thrive by Five explains what they do in their area.

“We are really the connectors in the community, we give people some place to go where they have an idea,” Anderson said.

Anderson says in Allen and Noble County daycare usually costs between $110 to $250 a week, that’s just for one kid. In Indiana, that ahs the average family spending around $12,000 a year for childcare. But then to be considered affordable childcare, that number has to be 7% or less of a family’s total income. That comes out to at least $171,000 a year.

Break down of the average cost of daycare in Allen & Noble counties.

“Our average family income in Noble County is 56,” Anderson said. “No matter where you go, the parents are struggling to pay,” said Anderson.

Why the high cost? That comes from the state required child to teacher ratios.

“The ratio for infants is one teacher to four children and that’s why infant care is the most expensive care,” said Anderson. “That’s why in Noble County, you could pay $225 to $250 for an infant, from there, the ratios go up we have the most need right now for infants and toddlers,” Anderson explained. “That’s, that’s what’s kind of draining the funds from all of those childcare centers,” said Anderson.

The solutions to this issue are simple, a proposed program is the way to help families.

“I have proposed in my county a TRICARE program that our government in Noble County would fund a third, employers would fund a third of childcare, and then families would find a third,” explained Anderson.

Anderson suggests families ask several questions to find the right provider for your family.