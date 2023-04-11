FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, City of Fort Wayne officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for a $98 million mixed-used development project that will be located in downtown Fort Wayne.

The project, dubbed The Lofts at Headwaters Park, will be located at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior streets and will be home to a variety of uses, including apartments, townhomes, retail space, and a parking garage.

“The Lofts at Headwaters Park is going to be a welcome addition to our downtown that continues to grow and thrive,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

Inflation had caused the project to experience delays — construction had originally been scheduled to start in summer 2022 — but the project has received funding and support from local and state entities in the past year.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Jonathan Leist, Deputy Director of Redevelopment for Fort Wayne. “

Barrett & Stokely Inc. is the developer of the project, and the company said it is looking forward to beginning construction.

“We share the community’s vision for riverfront development and are pleased to be a part of hte progress happening downtown,” said Rex Barrett, executive vice president of Barrett & Stokely.

The City of Fort Wayne said the parking garage is expected to open in 12 to 14 months, and the other additions are expected to be open in approximately 30 months.