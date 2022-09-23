The third week of September is known as Asthma Peak Week. That’s because it’s a week where doctors often see the most asthma attacks in the country.

Kenneth Mendez, President And CEO of the Asthma And Allergy Foundation Of America says, “It really has to do with kids going back to school with colds, respiratory infections, and those can be triggers for asthma. Add to that the fall allergy season. You also have leaf mold and then wildfires, hurricanes that create mold, and all those things combined to be irritants for your asthma.”

In fact, 25% of hospitalizations for kids with asthma generally happen around this time, according to the AAFA.

Doctors say there are things you can do to avoid asthma triggers. If you have Fall allergies to ragweed and mold, keep your windows closed. “Make sure that you have healthy indoor air, so clean air. So, use a certified asthma and allergy-friendly air cleaner inside because you spend 90% of your time indoors,” says Mendez.

It’s also critical to have an asthma action plan. “It basically has on there what you should do to monitor how you’re feeling and how you’re breathing, what areas you’re falling into and what you need to do if that happens. So having rescue medication nearby, which is generally known as albuterol. And then knowing when to go to the emergency room,” says Mendez.

And he adds to make sure you get a flu shot this fall to try and stay healthy.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America just released the list of the most challenging cities to live in with asthma. Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio and Allentown, Pennsylvania made the top three.