‘It’s almost done’: City engineer gives update on St. Joe Center Rd. and Clinton St. construction project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Back in October, Fort Wayne city officials told WANE 15 the construction project at the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Clinton Street would be complete by Thanksgiving. However, anyone driving though can see that hasn’t been the case.

“The roads are open so the traffic delays should generally be gone,” said Patrick Zaharko, Fort Wayne’s city engineer.

But, as shown in the video below taken around noon on Wednesday, traffic appeared to be backed up about a half a mile.

A check of Google Live Traffic throughout Wednesday afternoon also consistently showed “red” which means traffic is “slowed considerably” or “stopped.”

“The contractor did not move as fast as they thought they would on completing the asphalt work that’s on going,” said Zaharko.

Traffic backed up along St. Joe Center Road around noon on Dec. 1.

Zaharko said that asphalt work, along with striping the road “should be complete by the end of next week.” He added that he doesn’t foresee any additional issues delaying the completion of the project.

Construction for this project started in 2019. It was previously delayed about a year and a half due to a utility needing to be relocated. Zaharko previously told WANE 15 the city had no control over the speed of that move.

When the project is complete, the intersection will have new curbs, sidewalks, additional driving lanes and lighting in the area, according to Zaharko.

“The final project is coming to life as you see it today,” said Zaharko. “Ultimately it’s going to be an improvement for the motoring public, the walking public and the bike cyclist out there.”

Zaharko’s message to drivers is to “be patient” and said “it’s almost done.”

In the meantime, frustrated drivers are encouraged take an alternate route to get to their destinations.