WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — From handling over 100 head of cattle, hundreds of acres of land and a historic farm well over 150 years old, Evelyn Evers and her family are always busy with something.

“Very rarely do you get to vacation and do things that the ‘city folk’ do,” Evers said.

Although Evers and her family have lived at and operated Plainview Farm since April 1973, their efforts have continued a family tradition at the farm that spans seven generations and nearly 170 years.

To reward their efforts, Indiana Landmarks will be honoring the family Thursday at the Indiana State Fair with the 2023 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation.

Three brothers established the farm just southeast of Wolcottville in 1854, seven years before the Battle of Fort Sumter marked the start of the American Civil War.

However, one of the founders’ sons, Frank Myers, turned much of the homestead into how it still appears today.

Myers built the house and the homestead’s main barn over 100 years ago, and both structures remain on the property while maintaining much of their original states.

Front of the house at Plainview Farm

Back and side of the home at Plainview Farm

Front view of the main barn at Plainview Farms

Decorations on the back roof of the barn at Plainview Farm

Evers said her family has maintained and kept much of the original hardwood floors, plaster walls, windows, sterling silver chandeliers and bathroom accessories in place.

The house also includes many unique features, such as a laundry chute that runs from the second floor of the home to the basement, as well as a third floor that has served as a ballroom and the location of choice for the family’s graduations and weddings.

An original sterling silver chandelier inside the house at Plainview Farm. Top of the laundry chute on the second floor of the home Bottom of the laundry chute in the basement

Evers said the barn is “100 percent original, with some additions” made to the structure.

“We just have found ways to use it without having to modify it a great deal,” Evers said.

In terms of livestock, the farm has seen many changes since Evers and her husband moved into the homestead 50 years ago.

Aside from a couple pigs, the family currently deals with Texas Longhorns, which Evers said has been a successful endeavor.

The family not only sells meat and calves, but due to their iconic horns, Texas Longhorn skulls can also be sold, Evers said.

Texas Longhorn cattle at Plainview Farm Texas Longhorn cattle at Plainview Farm

Evers also said Texas Longhorns are not picky eaters, so they can often graze on land that is not well-suited for farming.

On top of the farm work, Evers also runs Plainview Playtime, a family daycare and preschool on the homestead.

Evers said that all the tasks put together make for a unique lifestyle.

“Farming is a different kind of occupation. It’s not just a job: it’s a way of life,” Evers said. “Either you’re in or you’re out, and you’re in ’24/7.'”

While it can be busy, Evers said she enjoys the lifestyle and always having her family close by, and she does not plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“We all love it, and we’re going to keep doing it as long as we can,” Evers said.