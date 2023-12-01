ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) –The Allen County Commissioners Friday took steps to ensure the large tract of land at Tillman and Adams Center roads will become a $4 – $5 billion data center campus by an unidentified Fortune 100 company.

By a unanimous vote, Commissioners Therese Brown, Nelson Peters and Richard Beck voted to rezone 640 acres of county land annexed by the City of Fort Wayne from agricultural to zoning called BTI for Business, Technology and Industry Park. The rezoning for the total 800-acre project had already been approved by the county’s joint plan commission.

The commissioners also approved vacating about a mile of Paulding Road that runs through the project’s center. Vacating means it will not be used for normal traffic as it is now.

“I think it’s a great project,” Peters said after the meeting “It’s probably one of the single biggest projects that’s ever come to this community. We’re talking about a Fortune 100 company that has come, that is willing to purchase the land that you’ve heard about today that effectively represents $4-$5 billion dollars worth of investment over the next 10 or 12 years.”

Peters said the project, which involved city and county planning jurisdictions besides New Haven and required annexation, to make it work, adheres to the tenets of the local zoning ordinances and the All in Allen plan, a comprehensive planning document adopted last year.

It would have been arbitrary to the local planning regulations to disapprove the rezoning and could have stymied the project. Once prolonged, Peters said the fear was the Fortune 100 might find somewhere else to build the 12-building campus.

A contingent from Greater Fort Wayne last week visited a similar data center outside Columbus, Ohio to investigate drawbacks there might be since neighbors have voiced concerns about noise from cooling systems, water and electrical usage and having a looming campus for a neighbor.

“All of the noise that you’ve heard regarding decibel levels and so forth seems to be without merit,” Peters said. “I was told about normal conversations that were (held) right under the cooling systems. I was told about cooling systems only being on when the facility needed to be cooled and I was told about 1,500 feet away that the noise was barely audible,” Peters said.

Although Peters couldn’t remember what town GFW visited, WANE learned earlier in the week that ‘Project Zodiac’ has the same engineering consultant, EMH&T, out of Columbus that designed another Google site in New Albany, Ohio.

EMH&T confirmed Wednesday at the site that they were consultants, but didn’t identify the client.

Peters said, as all local officials have said, that they signed a non-disclosure agreement and, even with that, they don’t know who the Fortune 100 client is.

But there’s a reason for that, he says.

“I think a lot of times when a community makes residents and others aware of who the likely company is, then what happens is it messes up the deal that the current company is trying to involve themselves in and other companies, other Fortune 100 companies, come in and say ‘hey we want a piece of that, too.’ It’s just a competitive business and I think they want the competitive edge against people that may want to compete with them,” Peters explained.

Allen County planner Michelle Wood spoke for the rezoning and Paulding Road vacation. The setbacks from the roads are 150 feet with berms at least 10 feet, if not 15 feet high. The client has agreed to plant 10-foot high fir trees and 3-inch caliper shade trees, which may not sound like much but are trees likely to be 14 feet tall. The trees mitigate sound.

The client also asked for a waiver for 75-foot high buildings, higher than what the BTI zoning allows at 40 feet. However, the 75-foot high buildings would likely include the maintenance apparatus you find on top of commercial buildings, Wood said.

Peters said the client many are identifying as Google has already “purchased some options. From what I understand everything that they want right now is under option.” On Wednesday, representatives from the Allen County Surveyor said construction will begin on the northern portion, north of Paulding Road, land that was already the city’s and that the project will take two to five years.

“Some of these people think these decisions are made in a vacuum and a lot of times you hear accusations that we’re not listening to our constituents,” Peters said. “But I think people have to remember, my base of constituents is 390,000 people in Allen County, so when a decision is made, it has to be made with the best interests of all those people as opposed to a small group of people.”