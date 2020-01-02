It’s a boy! Lutheran welcomes first baby of New Year

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple are now the proud parents of a baby boy who was born early New Year’s Day.

Baby Storm, who is the son of Terry and Janayla, is the first baby born at one of Lutheran Health Network’s Fort Wayne facilities in 2020.

According to a news release, Storm was born Wednesday at 1:21 a.m.

Mother and baby are doing well, the news release said.

For the safety and privacy of baby Storm and his parents, the exact hospital where he was born, last names and the family’s hometown were not released.