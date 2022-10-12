MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) NIPSCO, which provides natural gas to customers in a large portion of northern Indiana, has released its winter heating forecast and much like most things, bills will likely be higher this season.

According to NIPSCO, winter heating projections consider market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels, and are based on normal weather projections. If temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could differ.

Over the course of the upcoming five-month winter heating season — November 1 to March 31,

NIPSCO’s average natural gas residential customers using 615 therms could expect to

pay approximately $661 total. This compares to $559 during the same period last season, and

it represents about a $102 difference (18 percent) or $20.40 per month on average from

November to March.

NIPSCO attributes a multitude of factors as contributing to the anticipated increase in costs this winter season, including natural gas market prices are 24 percent higher than last winter. Current market prices are higher than last year due to lower production volumes than previous years, greater global demand due to European energy supply concerns, and storage balances that are behind last year’s total and five-year average at this time of year.

2022-2023

(projected 2021-2022 Usage

(therms) Nov. $69.04 $63.57 60.3 Dec. $121.33 $102.51 109.8 Jan. $170.16 $132.36 156.3 Feb. $169.90 $136.39 158.2 March $131.06 $124.21 129.9 Total $661.49 $559.04 614.5 NIPSCO Winter Bill Projections Note: Actual bills vary by customers depending on the home’s age and size, number in the household, number and age of gas appliances, thermostat settings and insulation levels.

NIPSCO Offers Billing and Payment Options

Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to visit nipsco.com/assistance or call NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center as soon as possible to determine what options might be available to offer help.

Some of those solutions include:

• Payment Plans: Flexible payment plans are available for customers that need financial support,

including a three-month or six-month option for all customers, and a 12-month option for eligible LIHEAP customers. Customers can learn more and enroll at NIPSCO.com/paymentplans.

NIPSCO’s customer care team will also work with customers to set up a personalized payment plan. Customers can call 1-800-4-NIPSCO (1-800-464-7726) to discuss options.

• Payment Assistance Programs: Based on income levels, customers may qualify to receive local, state and federal utility assistance dollars as well as support funds from separate NIPSCO programs. Customers can visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance to find additional resources, or call their local community action agency, Energy Assistance Program (EAP) agency or Township Trustee’s office.

• Budget Plan: A free service to all NIPSCO customers to help manage their monthly energy bills by spreading out gas costs over an entire year.

For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/assistance. Customers can review and manage their account via NIPSCO’s new mobile app available for download on iPhone or Android. Those looking to quickly find information 24-hours a day, seven days a week can use NIPSCO’s new Chat feature located in the bottom right-hand corner of its website (NIPSCO.com) or via the mobile app. Customers may also contact the NIPSCO Customer Care Center at 1-800-4-NIPSCO Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Energy- and Money-Saving Programs

Usage makes up the largest portion of the average energy bill. Because of this, NIPSCO offers energy-efficiency programs to help manage usage and, in turn, bills. A full list of programs, rebates, and tips available to NIPSCO customers can be found at NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy.