FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the holiday season is in full swing, one Allen County judge shined a light on the importance of giving back to others.

Ashley Hand is a judge with the Allen Circuit Court. This year, the Allen Circuit Court and the Adult Probation Department sponsored two families from the Christmas Bureau.

It’s a tradition that they’ve done for a few years; however, Hand said she knows firsthand what it’s like to receive help during the holidays.

Hand said when she was seven years old, her family was sponsored for Christmas. At the time, her mother was raising three children alone.

“We struggled growing up. She was a single mom and things were always very tight, and we knew Christmas was going to be another situation where things were going to be tight,” Hand said.

She said having someone help them in their time of need showed them that they mattered.

“They were willing to help us and help get something for our family. It gave her hope. And it gave us hope too,” Hand said.

One of the families that Hand and staff helped had a similar story to her mothers.

“It felt touching to me that it was like kind of giving back to almost the same family that my mom was because she was a single mom with three kids as well, so it’s really, really neat to see,” Hand said. “I hope that they get as much joy out of our gifts as I received when I was their age.”

Hand said lending a helping hand to those in need leaves an impact that goes past materials.

“They are hurting for whatever reason, their circumstances are bad. But it’s not going to always be that way. And this kind of token of giving a little bit of something at the Christmas season lets them know that there’s hope for something better tomorrow,” Hand said.