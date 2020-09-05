‘It feels like fall again’; Summit Athletic Conference teams play in front of fans for first time in 2020 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll Chargers beat the North Side Legends Friday night by a score of 76 to 48– and for the first time this season, teams in the Summit Athletic Conference were able to play in front of fans.

The conference did not allow fans at any fall sport sporting event through Aug. 31. However, on Friday, cheerleaders and players on both teams rosters were allowed two tickets each to give to adults.

“The parents are just full of joy being here, being able to watch,” said Dan Ginder, Carroll High School’s Athletic Director. “It feels like fall again.”

Ginder said he hopes they can expand the amount of fans allowed in the stadium in the upcoming weeks.

“We miss having all the fans, particularly the students that are in the crowd and the band and everyone like that, but we’re doing the best we can to maintain a season,” Ginder said.

Fans who attended the game were required wear masks and sit six feet apart, with family pairs allowed to sit together.

To encourage social distancing Carroll also marked off certain bleachers, but the safety precautions didn’t seem to bother most fans.

“I would wear a hazmat suit if I had to,” said Mandy Muncie, a parent of Carroll senior football player. “It means the world to us to be able to come out here and watch them in person.”

Muncie said watching her son’s games via live stream the last two weeks was a different experience, but she made the best of it.

“We had watch parties at our house and we filled our garage with our favorite people and cheered as much as we could, we’re grateful it was streamed because without that we wouldn’t have been able to watch at all.”

Due to the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will impact the rest of the season, Carroll decided to celebrate its Senior Night on Friday. The celebration usually takes place in late October, before the last home game.

“We bumped it up for that simple fact: the unknown,” said Ginder. “We’re hopeful but we’re not overly confident that we’ll have it. We just wanted to honor [the seniors] while we have a chance where we know that we’re going to be here.”

Although the Senior Night festivities were scaled back from previous years, it was still special for senior parents to be at the game.

“We waited so many years just to be able to come out here and cheer them on their senior year,” said Muncie. “COVID’s really limited things so [seniors] being announced and being here is the big part… just being here is a big deal.”

Neither Carroll nor North Side had a band at the game. However, Carroll’s band held its own event on Thursday.

The Summit City Athletic conference live streams its events at summitcitysports.com. Events that aren’t live streamed there can be found on the ISHAA’s website.