ISSMA cancels marching band events due to pandemic

The Indiana State School Music Association has canceled the fall marching band season according to the IndyStar.

The publication reports that ISSMA alerted schools on Wednesday that they would be canceling the organization’s competition season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ISSMA is expected to release more information Friday.

Because ISSMA events are canceled, individual schools and districts will decide on their own whether they will hold any school-hosted events.

The coronavirus pandemic has already canceled marching band competitions in several other states, including Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Colorado and Virginia.

The information in this post comes from the IndyStar. WANE 15 will update this story when more information becomes available.