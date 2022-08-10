LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at an exit along Interstate 80 left one woman dead and a man facing drunk driving charges Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 15B – which is the ramp to Ripley Street – in Lake Station at about 4:45 a.m.

There, investigators found two vehicles which had sustained heavy damage, police said in a statement. A preliminary investigation showed them that a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to get to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp when a 2016 Buick collided with the back of the car.

The driver of the Subaru, 72-year-old Max Booth, refused treatment at the scene. A passenger with him, 58-year-old Christina Booth, also of Portage, was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition where she later died, police said.

The driver of the Buick, 34-year-old Cody A. Huseman, was booked into Lake County Jail on felony charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated with a prior felony.

He is also facing a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated endangering a person.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office may be add more charges, according to an Indiana State Police media release.