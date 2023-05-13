KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Vincennes man died on Friday after a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriffs responded to the crash near Monroe School Road and Small Road around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Keeton Walker. He was trapped inside the 2006 Mercedes and was extracted by Harrison Twp. Fire Department. Walker was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries.

While passenger, 20-year-old Dalton Kirby, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.