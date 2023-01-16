DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers are investigating a crash on I-69 that has temporarily shut down a section of the northbound lanes in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

Brian Walker with Indiana State Police sent out a Tweet around 9:45 a.m. warning drivers to avoid an area of the highway around the 326 mile-marker near Auburn.

Walker confirmed to WANE 15 a vehicle flipped on the interstate, causing the northbound lanes to be shut down.

Traffic is being directed toward the exit near the 326 mile-marker south of Auburn, according to the Tweet.