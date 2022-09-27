STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Following what officials are calling a “lengthy investigation,” two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted on charges of official misconduct and theft, according to the Indiana State Police.

The investigation involved missing evidence from the sheriff’s department, Indiana State Police said, which included at least one drug and drugs and paraphernalia.

At the conclusion of the investigation the grand jury returned indictments to 50-year-old Adam Gray and 54-year-old Don Ferguson.

Gray, of Knox, is charged with four Level 6 felony counts of official misconduct, two misdemeanor counts of theft, a misdemeanor count of dealing paraphernalia and a misdemeanor count of dealing marijuana.

Ferguson, of South Bend, is charged with three Level 6 felony counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony count of theft of a firearm, a misdemeanor count of theft and a misdemeanor count of false informing.

Both Gray and Ferguson turned themselves into Starke County Jail, police said.