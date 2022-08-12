FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police.

A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.

The aftermath of the chase and crash.

The driver turned onto Radcliff Road and refused to stop for the trooper’s lights and sirens. Speeds during the ensuing pursuit reached 90-miles-per-hour, state police said. The SUV’s driver failed to stop at multiple stop signs along the way.

As the driver approached the intersection of Pavey Ridge Road and State Road 66, he failed to negotiate the intersection and crashed off the east side of the highway. Those inside the car tried to flee but were caught by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers and a K-9 unit named Smoke.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts, was arrested on felony charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe. He’s also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement on foot, leaving the scene of an accident and operating while never receiving a valid driver’s license.

A 25-year-old passenger with him, identified as Chloe Madison Elliott, was arrested on a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement on foot.

After both where cleared at a local hospital, they were booked into Washington County Jail.





Donald Bruce Roberts and Chloe Madison Elliott