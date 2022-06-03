INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers working a traffic detail at the Indianapolis 500 were able to revive an 80-year-old race fan who suffered a cardiac arrest this past Sunday.

Troopers who were directing traffic were told a man had collapsed on Georgetown Road just south of 25th Street, police said. When they arrived at the scene, they found Robert Purgh, of Iowa, lying in the street unconscious.

Susanne McAllen, who identified herself as a nurse, started life-saving measures along with troopers, according to a police media release. Trooper Dakota Anderson retrieved his Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and State Police Sgt. Katie Salzman retrieved her rescue breathing mask. Trooper A.J. Coffee helped apply the external defibrillator as Anderson started doing CPR and McAllen provided rescue breaths.

State Police Capt. Shea Reliford also helped with chest compressions, and after a shock from the external defibrillator, Purgh regained a pulse.

“The AED made all the difference,” said John Fruehling, Purgh’s son-in-law, in the media release. “Doctors said without the AED and CPR, Robert wouldn’t be here.”

Troopers receive CPR training every two years, police said.

Most troopers have an AED to carry in their patrol cars, with many of them being donated by the Bolt for Heart Organization.