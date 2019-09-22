ISP trooper saves passenger’s life after Cass County crash

ROYAL CENTER, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were severely injured in a single-single vehicle crash in Royal Center on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Indiana State Police officers responded to the crash on Cass County Road 825 near Cass County Road 250 North around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The preliminary investigation shows Brady Riley, 19, of Burnettsville, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he traveled off the west side of the road, into a wooded area, and hit multiple trees.

Riley had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. Hew as flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with possible broken bones and internal injures, police said.

Officers say the passenger, 21-year-old James Hornback of Fort Wayne, was ejected from the vehicle. His left leg was severed below the knee.

Before medics arrived, a responding trooper applied a tourniquet to Hornback’s left leg to stop him from bleeding. According to ISP, this possibly saved Hornback’s life.

Hornback was then flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

ISP also says their investigation determined that neither Riley nor Hornback were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.