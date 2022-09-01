ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.

Trooper Mackenzi Alexander

When Alexander arrived, she was met by the then distraught woman who began saying that there might be something wrong with the baby.

Alexander got the woman into a comfortable position while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. She also began timing the contractions, which were about a minute apart. Alexander gathered some towels and blankets as firefighters arrived.

A few minutes later, Alexander delivered the woman’s baby and a firefighter helped her unwrap the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck and arm, police said. Local emergency responders arrived a few minutes later to clamp and cut the cord.

The mother and her baby were taken to a IU Health – Paoli afterward.

According to police, both are doing great.