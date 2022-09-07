SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police.

Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m. when he began to take the State Road 9 exit near mile marker 113, state police said. For “unknown reasons,” he applied the brakes and began to skid, according to a media release from police.

Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr.

The motorcycle fell over and trapped Griffith underneath. By the time troopers arrived he was pinned under the motorcycle and efforts to save his life were not successful, police said.

Griffith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. At the time of the crash, he was participating in a multi-state motorcycle ride with a large group of other motorcyclists, state police said. The ride had just started when the crash happened.

Shelby County Sheriff Louie Koch released the following statement after the crash:

“It is with great regret to report the motorcyclist who was involved in the fatal crash on I-74 near the S.R. 9

exit this morning was Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. Deputy Griffith was off duty at the time of the crash. He

began his career with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2013. Deputy Griffith’s passing is

an immense loss to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and our community in which he lived and

served. I want to share my condolences with Jay’s family friends and colleagues, he will be greatly missed.

Please respect the Griffith Family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”