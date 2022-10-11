WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition.

Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.

Fire rescue crews had to extricate 44-year-old Kent McCullough of South Whitley from his vehicle, and he was eventually flown to a hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition, according to state police.

A preliminary crash investigation by police showed 27-year-old Arthur Namegabe approached the intersection while driving a semitruck and reportedly disregarded the “flashing” red light signal and stop signs prior to entering the intersection, which caused Namegabe to crash into McCullough.

McCullough and Namegabe were the sole occupants of their vehicles, and Namegabe was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were submitted to chemical testing procedures, and the results of those tests are pending.

The crash remains under active investigation.

When completed, the finished report will be turned over to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office for a full review to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.