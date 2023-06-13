DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana semitruck driver walked away with no injuries after a train crashed into his vehicle in DeKalb County, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, ISP and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash at a railroad crossing on County Road 63 near State Road 1.

When officers arrived, they found a semitruck with damage to the passenger side of the trailer pushed over onto the rail crossing cantilever assembly and a train stopped on the tracks with no derailment or loss of load issues.

A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that the rail crossing arms were down and flashing red when the crash happened.

According to ISP, the semitruck driver, 59-year-old Anthony Ball, had been stopped at the tracks and reportedly attempted to drive the semitruck around the crossing arms and over the tracks.

Although Ball successfully got the semi-tractor over the tracks, he could not get the trailer past the tracks, according to ISP, which resulted in an oncoming train crashing into the trailer at approximately 36 mph.

Nobody suffered injuries in the crash, but Ball’s trailer had to be towed, and ISP reported that the cantilever assembly suffered heavy damages.

ISP reported that the train remained operable after the crash and eventually continued on its way.

County Road 63 will be shut down for several days for repairs, according to ISP.