ISP search for vehicle possibly involved in Noble Co. home burglary investigation

NOBLE CO., Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are calling on the public’s help to find a vehicle they believe is involved a home burglary Friday morning.

Troopers were called to a home in the north 1900 block of County Road 900 West, Cromwell around 9 a.m. Investigators were able to obtain security footage showing the involved suspect vehicle.

Courtesy Indiana State Police

The suspect vehicle appears to be a black early-mid 2000’s model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, having a chrome trim piece along the passenger side (possibly both sides), black wheels, and cargo roof rails.

Anyone with information that may help identify or locate the owner of this vehicle, or that may other information related to this burglary incident, please contact the Indiana State Police – Fort Wayne Post at (260)432-8661 (option 8), or the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at (260)636-2182. Caller’s identity may remain confidential.