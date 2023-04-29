FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At 7:58pm on Saturday, April 29, Indiana State Police Dispatchers received emergency calls regarding a multi-vehicle crash near the 38.9-mile marker on I-465 Northbound.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver of one car unresponsive and unconscious. After several lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A driver and passenger in another vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Reconstructionists determined the driver of a passenger car was driving northbound on I-465 approaching a construction area where four northbound lanes split, the left lane becomes separated from the right three lanes by a concrete barrier wall. Officials believe the driver attempted to move from the right lanes into the separated lane last second and struck the crash attenuator.

After colliding into the attenuator, the vehicle bounced back into the right three lanes, wrecking four other vehicles in the process. The driver of the vehicle that stuck the attenuator was pronounced deceased.

The right three lanes were closed off and expected to be reopened around 11pm that night.

ISP was assisted by the Lawrence Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).