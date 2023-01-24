FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With anywhere from six to nine inches of snow expected to fall throughout the region Wednesday, Indiana State Police have issued via media release the following warnings and travel trips for motorists who plan to hit the road in the morning:

For road and weather conditions, do not call 911 emergency dispatch centers. Statewide and local road conditions can easily be obtained by visiting the 511IN.org website. Leave the 911 calls for emergency assistance only.

Morning and afternoon commutes may be hazardous. Plan for extra travel time to and from work tomorrow.

Driving in heavy wet snow requires reduced speeds, increased following distance, and most importantly- wear your seatbelt and ensure children are properly restrained as well.

INDOT snow plows will be out in full force keeping our highways clear. Please give them room to work!

If your vehicle becomes broke down, please make arrangements to have it towed immediately . Troopers will be towing abandoned vehicles that are hindering INDOT snow removal efforts.

Should you become stranded on the roadside, have an emergency kit in your vehicle…. Charged cellphone, blankets, flashlight, road flares (to mark your location), water, snacks, etc.

If involved in a crash, it is best to stay belted inside your vehicle until help arrives. If the vehicle is drivable, moving off the traveled portion of the roadway or a parking lot is a good idea.

Reconsider travel plans to or from the Indianapolis area on Wednesday.

State police iterated that staying home and off the roadways in such weather is always the best plan.

“If you must travel, as many of you will, use your best judgement and be prepared, give yourself plenty of time. Buckle up and be safe!” the release said.