(WANE) — On Friday, law enforcement agencies in Indiana and Ohio teamed up in an effort to deter impaired driving.

Indiana State Police (ISP) and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office to set up an OWI checkpoint and conduct patrols around the area of DeKalb and Williams counties.

OSHP and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office set up the OWI checkpoint from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on U.S. 6 in St. Joseph Township, which is the portion of Williams County that contains Edgerton, Ohio.

In addition to the OWI checkpoint, troopers and deputies from all four departments conducted patrols in the area around the checkpoint in both states.

The OWI checkpoint received funding from federal grants.