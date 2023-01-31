Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana State Police (ISP) Indianapolis Post has been receiving many complaints regarding a phone scam in the area.

The caller identification on the call says, “Indiana State Police Post 52,” with the phone number listed as 317-899-8577 (the phone number to the post).

The scammers pose themselves as police officers and have indicated to the callers that there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammers have then tried to obtain personal information and request financial restitution to handle the warrant.

These phone call scams can consist of telling the victim their identity has been stolen, selling insurance or attempts to raise money for non-existing charities.

The Indiana State Police say that these types of phone scammers are pervasive and will often play on your emotions to get to your money.

The easiest way to stay protected from phone scammers is to either to ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or to hang up when something doesn’t seem right, according to the ISP.

The ISP encourages anyone that may have fallen victim to a phone scammer to immediately report the incident to a local law enforcement agency.