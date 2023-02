ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Indiana State Police (ISP) announced ISP investigators and the Noble County Prosecutor will provide an update regarding a “decades old cold case murder investigation.”

ISP did not provide any information about what case will be discussed, but both parties will hold a press conference at the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Prosecutor’s Office is located at 109 N. York St. in Albion.