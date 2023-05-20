MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — A Muncie woman was arrested on Thursday, May 18 after a trooper found she was in possession of Fentanyl after stopping her for a traffic violation.

According to the police report, Kelsie Wable was traveling 83 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone on State Rd. 67 near State Rd. 3. Master Trooper Kyle West checked her driving record after pulling her over. It showed Wable was wanted out of Steuben County for failure to stop.

During a vehicle search, Trooper West found approximately 57 Fentanyl tablets, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Twenty-five-year-old Wable was arrested and preliminarily charged with