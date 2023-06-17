VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police investigate as a Terre Haute man dies after striking a Jeep while on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 16 around 7:00 p.m. According to the ISP report, Trooper Daniel Organ attempted to pull over a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of 3rd St. and 8th Avenue. Trooper Organ noted that the motorcyclist disregarded the emergency lights.

The motorcyclist identified as 24-year Kaleb Long, sped up and disregarded a red traffic light.

At the intersection of 3rd St. and Chestnut, Long did come to a complete stop but continued southbound at high speeds.

The report states that at the next intersection, 3rd St. and Bayh Way, a 2002 Jeep Liberty had the green turn arrow. The driver, 53-year-old Brian Scott was attempting to turn westbound on Nyh Way.

Long disregarded the red light and struck Scott’s vehicle. The collision threw him off the motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries but passed away at the hospital later that night.

Scott was uninjured.

The incident is still under investigation as the scene is being reconstructed.