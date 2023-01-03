DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a woman who had heroin and other drugs in the car after a trooper initially stopped to help another passenger during a medical emergency Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from state police, a trooper noticed a car stopped on the side of SR 67 outside of Daleville around 4:30 p.m. The trooper went to check on the people inside and realized one of the passengers needed medical attention. The trooper called for an ambulance and provided aid until emergency crews got there.

Afterwards, the trooper spoke with another passenger identified in the release as Amber J. Swindle. State police determined Swindle had an active warrant for possession of paraphernalia. Troopers searched the car and found what they believe to be heroin, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia.

Swindle was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Possession of hypodermic needles (10 counts), a level 6 felony

Possession of a narcotic, a level 6 felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A Misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, a class C Misdemeanor

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana State Police.