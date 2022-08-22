SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple dealing charges after a trooper found LSD, marijuana and cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop in southwest Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
The trooper stopped 21-year-old Jakob D. Carlson for speeding on Section Street in Sullivan at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. While talking with Carlson, the trooper noticed “criminal indicators,” according to a media release.
A search of the vehicle turned up 71 LSD squares, 420 grams of marijuana and $2,000 cash, police said.
Carlson was booked into Sullivan County Jail on a Level 4 felony count of dealing a narcotic, a Level 6 felony count of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony count of possession of a narcotic and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.