Indiana State Police found 71 LSD squares, 420 grams of marijuana and $2,000 cash during a traffic stop in Sullivan on Aug. 20, 2022.

The stash a trooper found in Jakob D. Carlson’s vehicle.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple dealing charges after a trooper found LSD, marijuana and cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop in southwest Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

The trooper stopped 21-year-old Jakob D. Carlson for speeding on Section Street in Sullivan at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. While talking with Carlson, the trooper noticed “criminal indicators,” according to a media release.

A search of the vehicle turned up 71 LSD squares, 420 grams of marijuana and $2,000 cash, police said.

Carlson was booked into Sullivan County Jail on a Level 4 felony count of dealing a narcotic, a Level 6 felony count of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony count of possession of a narcotic and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.