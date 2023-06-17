MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Department of Child Services on scene after Indiana State Police arrested a Kentucky woman.

According to the ISP report, Lt. TJ Zeiser conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday near US 31 and County Road 500 S, in Peru. He noted a 1995 Chevrolet driving at high speeds.

The vehicle failed to yield at the traffic stop while traveling 83 mph in the righthand lane. The report states that when Zeiser pulled the vehicle over he noticed signs of impairment.

The driver, 33-year-old Barbara Pyke, failed field sobriety tests. She had a preliminary BrAC of .220%. Troopers stated that because children were present on the scene, the Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted for their care.

Pyke is arrested with charges of driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a level 6 felony.