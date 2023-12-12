STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Iowa man died Tuesday morning after a crash involving three semitrucks on the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, 73-year-old Edwin Lee Bottelman was heading east near the 153 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road when his semitruck crashed into two other semitrucks waiting at toll booths.

According to ISP, the crash caused Bottelman’s semitruck to go underneath the trailer of one of the other semitrucks, causing “catastrophic” damage to the passenger compartment and fatal injuries to Bottelman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.

Evidence showed no signs of Bottelman braking or slowing down prior to the crash, according to ISP, but investigators believe Bottelman may have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.

The Steuben County Coroner’s Office is still investigating whether Bottelman suffered a medical problem before the crash.

Medical personnel transported one of the other semitruck drivers to a hospital with minor injuries, and the third semitruck driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by ISP.