ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Wabash

by: WANE Staff Reports

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting involving police in Wabash.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wabash County law enforcement attempted to serve a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Maple Street. While doing so, there was an officer-involved shooting.

No officers were hurt. Police have not released information on the other person or people involved.

Officers remained at the scene more than 6 hours after the shooting. WANE 15 is currently working to learn more.

