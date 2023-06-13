GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who collapsed Monday night in the Grant County Jail.

Inmates told Grant County Detention deputies of a medical emergency in the cell block around 10:13 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies assisted the inmate and moved him to the medical room of the jail, providing CPR and medical aid. First responders continued treatment and the man was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The sheriff and his team responded to the incident and requested that the county coroner’s office and ISP investigate the death.

The inmate had been in the jail since April 7. The sheriff’s office said they are not sharing the inmate’s name out of respect for the family’s privacy.