PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of an inmate that happened at the Jay County Jail Monday morning.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. Monday, the Jay County Sheriff’s Department notified ISP of the death of 33-year-old Kevin Tyler Whitted, who was being held alone in a padded cell with surveillance cameras.

Jail staff noticed Whitted fall forward while in his cell around 7:22 a.m., and medical staff attended to him until EMS personnel arrived.

Medical personnel took Whitted to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

ISP suspects Whitted may have had a medical condition related to withdrawal symptoms associated with a drug addiction, but the Jay County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.