ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old inmate who was being held inside the Madison County Jail.

According to the release, a detective indicated that sometime Saturday morning, the 18-year-old female inmate was discovered unresponsive by jail staff. Medical personnel were alerted soon after to provide care, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. ISP says toxicology results, as well as an autopsy, are pending. No foul play is suspected as of now.